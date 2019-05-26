Home Nation

Rs 16 lakh looted at gunpoint from Muzaffarpur MP Ajay Nishad's gas agency

The loot was carried out around 7 pm on Sunday when the staffs of the agency were counting cash inside the agency office.

Published: 26th May 2019 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 11:18 PM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purposes only. (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A gang of seven unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants, looted Rs 16.5 lakh at gunpoint from Bihar's Hajipur based LPG Cylinder distribution agency in Vaishali district. The LPG distribution agency is owned by two-time Muzaffarpur BJP MP Ajay Nishad.

The loot was carried out around 7 pm on Sunday when the staffs of the agency were counting cash inside the agency office.

Speaking to TNIE, Vaishali Superintendent of Police (SP) MS Dhillon said, "Around 7 masked criminals arrived at the agency office in Hathisarganj colony under the Hajipur Town PS limits and took all the staffs captive at gunpoint. The staffs were locked inside the office and a bag containing cash around Rs.16.5 lakh was looted away".

The miscreants, before escaping with the cash, locked the staffers from the outside the office. They also took away the hard disks and cameras of CCTV in order to keep police groping in dark. Dhillon added that a massive manhunt has been launched to nab the miscreants, who were likely to be aged between 20 and 30. "The police have started a scientific investigation into this loot of cash and will soon nab the criminals," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muzaffarpur MP Ajay Nishad Gas agency Cash looted

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp