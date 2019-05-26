Rs 16 lakh looted at gunpoint from Muzaffarpur MP Ajay Nishad's gas agency

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A gang of seven unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants, looted Rs 16.5 lakh at gunpoint from Bihar's Hajipur based LPG Cylinder distribution agency in Vaishali district. The LPG distribution agency is owned by two-time Muzaffarpur BJP MP Ajay Nishad.

The loot was carried out around 7 pm on Sunday when the staffs of the agency were counting cash inside the agency office.

Speaking to TNIE, Vaishali Superintendent of Police (SP) MS Dhillon said, "Around 7 masked criminals arrived at the agency office in Hathisarganj colony under the Hajipur Town PS limits and took all the staffs captive at gunpoint. The staffs were locked inside the office and a bag containing cash around Rs.16.5 lakh was looted away".

The miscreants, before escaping with the cash, locked the staffers from the outside the office. They also took away the hard disks and cameras of CCTV in order to keep police groping in dark. Dhillon added that a massive manhunt has been launched to nab the miscreants, who were likely to be aged between 20 and 30. "The police have started a scientific investigation into this loot of cash and will soon nab the criminals," he said.