Home Nation

Salary of four doctors withheld for remaining absent in Jammu and Kasmir's Rajouri 

During the inspection of the hospital, they said the deputy commissioner apart from checking attendance of the employees also took stock of the facilities being provided to the patients.

Published: 26th May 2019 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

rupee, money

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

JAMMU: The salaries of four government doctors in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district have been put on hold allegedly after they were found absent from duty, officials said on Sunday.

The doctors -- Medical officer Gopal Sharma, consultant Pediatrician Rajesh Gupta, consultant Orthopedics Liakat Hussain and consultant Anesthetist Vijay Kumar -- were found absent during a surprise inspection by Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Saturday, the officials said.

During the inspection of the hospital, they said the deputy commissioner apart from checking attendance of the employees also took stock of the facilities being provided to the patients including the availability of medicines and other life-saving drugs.

Meanwhile, the officials said Asad also paid surprise visit to the office of Zonal Education Officer, Child Development Project Officer, Tehsil Office and Tehsil Supply Officer in Nowshera to check the attendance besides reviewing the functioning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Rajouri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp