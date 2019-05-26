Home Nation

Surat fire: Gujarat orders crackdown on illegal structures 

Gujarat government on Sunday asked the builders of more than 9,000 properties in the state, including over 1,100 in the diamond city, to equip themselves with fire safety installations.

Published: 26th May 2019 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Firefighting trucks seen outside Taxshila Complex after a fire engulfed the third and fourth floor of the complex in Surat

Firefighting trucks seen outside Taxshila Complex after a fire engulfed the third and fourth floor of the complex in Surat (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

GANDHINAGAR: Shaken out of stupor by the devastating fire at an illegal structure in Surat that claimed 22 lives, the Gujarat government on Sunday asked the builders of more than 9,000 properties in the state, including over 1,100 in the diamond city, to equip themselves with fire safety installations within three days or face closure.

ALSO READ | Surat fire tragedy: NHRC takes suo motu cognizance of media reports

"It is a bad wake up call, but we will initiate strict action to ensure this does not happen again anywhere. We are very sad about the fire in Surat," Gujarat Chief Secretary J.N. Singh told reporters here.

He said that notices have been issued to 9,965 properties in Gujarat and as many as 713 teams have been deployed for the purpose.

Singh said between Saturday and Sunday, the authorities have sealed at least 50 properties in Surat for various violations of fire safety norms. As many as 1,123 properties in Surat have been issued notices by the authorities for adhering to the fire safety norms.

Singh said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who had immediately rushed to Surat on Friday after the fire tragedy, was "very disturbed and wants strictest action."

ALSO READ | Surat fire: Toll climbs to 22, coaching class owner held, two on the run

As many as 22 students studying at an arts coaching centre on the covered terrace, which became the fourth floor, of a three-storey building Takshashila Arcade in Surat's Sarthana area lost their lives in the huge fire on Friday. They were in the age group of 14 to 17 years.

Fourteen students were still undergoing treatment at four different hospitals in Surat and three of them were admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU), official sources said.

The state Chief Secretary said the Surat Municipal Corporation has already suspended Deputy Chief Fire Officer S.K. Acharya and Fire Officer Kirti Modh for ignoring fire safety norms on the dome of the fourth floor of the building. The building did not have a no-objection certificate from the fire department.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gujarat Surat Surat fire Gujarat government Surat Coaching Center Fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp