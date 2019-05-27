Article 'The D Companies' published by Caravan defamatory: Vivek Doval

By IANS

NEW DELHI: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's son Vivek Doval on Monday told a Delhi Court that 'The D Companies' article published in The Caravan magazine was defamatory and lowered his and his father's reputation.

"The article in a very systematic way creates inferences and innuendos which make readers think that Vivek Doval and family are involved in illegal activities such as money laundering, round-tripping of capital, violating financial regulation and connections to foreign royal families," Vivek Doval told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal.

Vivek Doval was being examined in the defamation case filed by him against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, The Caravan Editor-in-Chief Paresh Nath and reporter Kaushal Shroff.

In March, the court summoned Ramesh Nath and the other accused in connection with the article titled "The D Companies", published in the magazine on January 16.

Vivek Doval told the court that his reputation had been lowered amongst friends and family.

"This has also lowered the reputation of the family particularly of my brother and father, Ajit Doval," he said.

He told the court that he had filed a defamation complaint for redressal of a number of allegations, innuendos and insinuations which have been used to destroy his family's hard earned reputation.

He called the article false and misleading splashed with random and incorrect facts.

Ramesh repeated the misleading allegation in his press conference, he said, adding that people reacted with disparaging and insulting remarks against his family in the comment box on the video of press conference uploaded in YouTube.

"My father (Ajit Doval) is my hero... When I came back to Delhi, I was confronted by my father on the veracity of these utterances. I broke down. I felt helpless," he said, adding that the photographs of him, his father and brother Shaurya Doval with the title 'The D Companies' was defamatory in nature.

The D Company in India is referred to Dawood Ibrahim, a much wanted underworld don turned terrorist, he said.

Vivek Doval told the court that his father had no relation with his company.

The article had been a blot on his professional standing. The court listed the matter for July 10 for cross examination of Vivek Doval by the accused.