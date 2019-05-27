Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP MPs thank party workers, voters for poll victory 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Meenakshi Lekhi and Gautam Gambhir reached out to the people and the media in their parliamentary constituencies on Sunday. All the three MPs had won by huge margins in North East Delhi, New Delhi and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituencies.

Incidentally, Tiwari had on Saturday paid a courtesy visit to his Congress rival in the election and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit to ask about her health.

On Sunday, the North East Delhi MP visited seers to seek at a ‘Mutt’ before he met the media where he thanked the voters for making him and his six other party colleagues their representative in the Lok Sabha yet again.

Highlighting the stupendous win in the national capital, Tiwari gave credit to meticulous planning as well as the tireless efforts of BJP workers for ensuring that all Parliamentarians win with record margins in the election as compared to the poll results in 2014.

Parvesh Verma, the sitting MP from the West Delhi constituency, won with a record-breaking margin of 5.78 lakh votes. Hans Raj Hans trounced his rival by 5.53 lakh votes. Gambhir defeated Congress’ Arvinder Singh Lovely by a record margin of 3.91 lakh votes Tiwari himself defeated Dikshit by 3.66 lakh votes.

Meanwhile, Lekhi held a road show in her constituency where the BJP MP was seen in a jovial mood. She had on Saturday skipped a joint press conference of Delhi MPs due to health issues. Gambhir attended an event at Arya Nagar where he mingled with the children and their parents.