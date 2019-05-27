Home Nation

'Chemistry has triumphed over poll arithmetic': PM thanks Varanasi voters, BJP workers for win

'Work and workers create wonders,' Modi said, giving full credit for his victory to the workers at the grassroots level for creating awareness about his government's policies and programmes.

Published: 27th May 2019 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

VARANASI: Chemistry has triumphed over poll arithmetic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday, profusely thanking Varanasi voters for electing him by a huge margin in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Political analysts will have to accept that beyond poll arithmetic there is a chemistry," he told party workers on his first visit to his constituency after his resounding victory which was by a higher margin this time.

"For the country I am the PM, but for you I am your MP, I am your sevak," he said.

"Work and workers create wonders," Modi said, giving full credit for his victory to the workers at the grassroots level for creating awareness about his government's policies and programmes for the people.

Uttar Pradesh is showing the way for India, he said.

He also spoke of importance of "perfect synergy" between the government and the party.

ALSO READ | Narendra Modi's win is a populist warning to the world

The prime minister said he was also grateful to his opponents who fought against him.

At the same time he lamented there was a sense of political untouchability, adding BJP workers were being killed for their ideology in West Bengal, Tripura and Kerala.

His remarks assumed significance in the light of the murder of a BJP leader in Amethi in the first post-poll violence in Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ | Varanasi visit: Everyone became Modi and led BJP campaign, says PM

Modi, who also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple here, visited the temple town four days after steering his party to a huge win.

The Modi-led BJP won 303 out of the 542 seats in the Lok Sabha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi PM Modi BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Results Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Results India Elections 2019 Results General Elections 2019 Results

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp