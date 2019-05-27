Home Nation

Did Rajasthan Minister quit amid possible leadership change?

According to the "press release" which went viral on the social media, Kataria said he considered it morally inappropriate to continue as Minister after the party's defeat.

Published: 27th May 2019 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

JAIPUR: Amid speculation of a leadership change in Rajasthan, Congress leader Lal Chand Kataria has reportedly resigned as Agriculture Minister, citing the rout of the party in the Lok Sabha elections.

In a purported press release, Kataria said he had sent the resignation to the Governor through Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who came under attack from Congress President Rahul Gandhi after the Congress failed to win even one seat in Rajasthan.

Neither the Chief Minister's nor the Governor's office confirmed that Kataria had quit.

Kataria could not be reached on telephone to confirm if he had indeed resigned. Informed sources said he had left for Delhi and possibly to Europe on a holiday.

According to the "press release" which went viral on the social media, Kataria said he considered it morally inappropriate to continue as Minister after the party's defeat. "This resignation should not be connected to any other factor."

But he said he will remain a member of the Rajasthan Assembly and continue to articulate people's grievances.

Chief Minister Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minster Sachin Pilot and state Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey are likely to meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi in the coming days.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had pointed fingers at three Chief Ministers including Gehlot, accusing them of putting their sons' interest above the party.

This sparked speculation of a leadership change in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rajasthan minister quits Rajasthan Congress Lok Sabha elections 2019 result Lal Chand Kataria Ashok gehlot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp