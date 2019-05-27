Home Nation

Dubai-based Indian names newborn son 'Narendra Modi'

'I am sure people will keep teasing by calling him 'Modi, Modi'. But when he grows up, no one will dare mess with him because he is Narendra Modi,' the dad said.

By IANS

DUBAI: A Dubai-based Indian expat has named his newborn son Narendra Damodardas Modi, as an honour to the Indian Prime Minister's resounding victory in the recently concluded general elections, the media reported on Monday.

Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Mustaq Ahmed, who works as a maintenance staff in an interior decor company in Hatta, about 130 km from Dubai, decided to name his son after Modi because he was born on May 23, the same day the Prime Minister won the Lok Sabha elections with a thumping majority for a second term.

"I wish (Prime Minister) Modi will come down to our village in Uttar Pradesh to see my little Modi and bless him. It will be a great honour for my son and our family," Ahmed told The Khaleej Times on Sunday.

"When my wife called me with the good news on May 23, I asked her whether Narendra Modi had won the elections. Then I told her 'Desh mein Modi agaya. Hamare ghar main bhi Modi agaya. (Modi has come in the country. And Modi has arrived in our home too).

"We are impressed by what our Prime Minister has done for the country in the last five years. I wish my son will also do good work and earn a solid reputation like our Prime Minister," the 29-year-old expat added.

The baby was born in Ahmed's village in Uttar Pradesh and Ahmed is yet to meet him. He said his newborn was already winning hearts as people in the neighbourhood were all coming to see him.

"I am sure people will keep teasing by calling him 'Modi, Modi'. But when he grows up, no one will dare mess with him because he is Narendra Modi," he added.

