Home Nation

Gambhir demands action against those who attacked Muslim man in Haryana's Gurugram

'In Gurugram Muslim man told to remove skull cap, chant Jai Shri Ram. It is deplorable. Exemplary action needed by Gurugram authorities,' said Gambhir.

Published: 27th May 2019 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Gautam Gambhir, BJPs candidate for East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency

Gautam Gambhir (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Cricketer-turned-politician and the BJP's East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday condemned the attack on a Muslim man in Haryana's Gurugram and demanded exemplary action against the culprits.

"In Gurugram Muslim man told to remove skull cap, chant Jai Shri Ram. It is deplorable. Exemplary action needed by Gurugram authorities. We are a secular nation where where Javed Akhtar writes 'o palan hare, nirgun aur nyare' and Rakeysh On Mehra gave us the song 'arziyaan' in Delhi 6," Gambhir said in a tweet.

His remarks came after a video went viral in which a Muslim man was purportedly seen in Gurugram being asked to remove his skull cap and to chant 'Jai Shri Ram: The Gurugram Police has registered a case. The police has also taken the CCTV footage to identify the culprits. No one has been arrested yet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Gautam Gambhir muslim Gurugram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp