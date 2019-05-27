Home Nation

Indian Air Force all-women crew flies Mi-17 chopper for first time

Flight Lieutenant Parul Bhardwaj, Flying Officer Aman Nidhi and Flight Lieutenant Hina Jaiswal flew the chopper which took off from a forward air base in South Western air command.

Published: 27th May 2019 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

Three women IAF officers were part of the first all-women crew to fly a medium lift helicopter Mi-17 V5. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: In yet another achievement by women officers, an all-woman crew on Monday flew a medium-lift helicopter for the first time in India, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.

The crew, comprising Flight Lieutenant Parul Bhardwaj (Captain), Flying Officer Aman Nidhi (co-pilot) and Flight Lieutenant Hina Jaiswal (flight engineer), flew a Mi-17 V5 helicopter for a Battle Inoculation Training Mission, taking off and landing from restricted areas at a forward air base in the South Western Air Command.

Flight Lieutenant Bhardwaj hails from Mukerian in Punjab and is incidentally also the first woman pilot to fly the Mi-17 V5.

Flying Officer Nidhi hails from Ranchi and is also the first woman IAF pilot from Jharkhand while Flying Officer Jaiswal hails from Chandigarh and is the first woman Flight Engineer of the IAF.

The pilots had undergone basic flight training at the Helicopter Training School at Air Force Station, Hakimpet followed by advanced training at Air Force Station, Yelahanka.

The helicopter was certified airworthy by Squadron Leader Richa Adhikari, the unit engineering officer.

TAGS
Mi-17 chopper Indian Air Force Mi-17 Helicopter

