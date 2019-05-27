Home Nation

Kerala man aboard Saudi Airlines flight unzips in front of woman crew, detained

The man has been identified as Abdul Shahid Shamsudeen, a resident of Kottayam in Kerala. The accused was on board a Saudi Airlines flight when the incident took place.

Published: 27th May 2019 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

Flight, airplane, plane

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Civility seems to be on the wane not only in public places but also in flights.

In the latest case of sexual offence against woman, a 24-year-old man from Kerala flying from Jeddah to New Delhi unzipped his pants on being stopped by a lady cabin staff from lighting a cigarette.

The man has been identified as Abdul Shahid Shamsudeen, a resident of Kottayam in Kerala. The accused was on board a Saudi Airlines flight when the incident took place.

According to airport sources in Delhi, Shamsudeen first verbally abused the woman crew member and refused to stop from lighting a cigarette.

"The man created a ruckus. When the woman cabin staff called her colleagues for assistance, the man allegedly unzipped his pants and made obscene gestures," a source said.

After the flight landed in Delhi, the crew members reported the incident to the airport operations control centre following which the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were informed.

The security personnel then detained the accused and took him to the IGI Airport police station. He was handed over to the Delhi Police for further legal action.

The accused has been booked under Sections 354 (molestation) and 509 (using word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sexual Offence lady cabin staff Saudi Airlines

Comments(3)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Narendra rana
    Poor fellow! He could not dare to unzip in front of women in saudi or uae
    13 hours ago reply

  • ST, Mumbai
    If it was a Delhi-Jeddah flight
    14 hours ago reply

  • Hashit Haroor
    This man had voted for Rahool Gandi and now reason is exposed why.
    22 hours ago reply
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp