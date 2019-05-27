Home Nation

PM Modi transformed Kashi in five years, says Amit Shah

Shah said when Modi visited the party workers on the day he filed his nomination papers, it became clear that he was going to win.

Published: 27th May 2019 02:31 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

VARANASI: BJP president Amit Shah said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed Kashi in the last five years.

He also thanked voters here for supporting Modi and re-electing him to the Lok Sabha for the second term.

Shah, who has won his maiden Lok Sabha election from Gandhinagar, said when Modi visited the party workers on the day he filed his nomination papers, it became clear that he was going to win.

"I thank your all. At the same time you are lucky to have a person like Modi to represent you in Lok Sabha," he said, addressing party workers here.

"Perhaps it is the only election where the candidate has not visited constituency after filing nomination. It reflects the confidence Modi had on his voters," he added.

He accompanied Modi to Varanasi where the prime minister offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple soon after his arrival.

Both Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in their speeches here, focused on the "gruelling" campaigning that Modi undertook in the run-up to the general elections.

TAGS
Amit Shah BJP PM Modi Narendra Modi Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Results Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Results India Elections 2019 Results General Elections 2019 Results

