Home Nation

Surjewala slams 'rumour-mongering' about CWC meeting 

Though his resignation was rejected by the CWC, those who had information regarding the meeting had revealed that Rahul Gandhi was adamant on not continuing as the party president.

Published: 27th May 2019 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | AP)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As suspense continues over the future of Rahul Gandhi as Congress President, the party on Monday asked everyone to avoid gossip and think about its future course of action.

After the results of 2019 Lok Sabha elections were announced on May 23, there was a clamour within the Congress for fixing responsibility for its poor showing as it won only 52 seats – which is only a slight improvement when compared to 44 seats it won in 2014 elections.  

On Saturday, Congress’s highest decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), met where Rahul Gandhi took full responsibility for poor results and tendered his resignation. Though his resignation was rejected by the CWC, those who had information regarding the meeting had revealed that Rahul Gandhi was adamant on not continuing as the party president. However, the confusion over his resignation still prevails.

“The Congress Working Committee is the highest decision-making body of the Indian National Congress. It is a democratic forum to exchange ideas, formulate policies and take corrective action. In this context, members of the CWC expressed their views in the meeting dated 25th May 2019. The CWC looked at the reverses in the Lok Sabha elections as an opportunity for radical changes and a complete organizational overhaul, for which it authorized the Congress President, Shri Rahul Gandhi,” said Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is in-charge of Congress’s communications department.

“We would request everyone, including the media, to not fall into the trap of conjectures or speculations and await the calibrated efforts by the Congress party towards future course of action,” he added.

Surjewala further said that they expect everyone including the media to “respect the sanctity of a closed-door meeting of the CWC”.

“Various conjectures, speculations, insinuations, assumptions, gossip, and rumour mongering in a section of the media is uncalled for and unwarranted. CWC held a collective deliberation on the performance of the party, the challenges before it as also the way ahead, instead of casting aspersions on the role or conduct of any specific individual. The gist of the deliberations was made public in the CWC resolution of May 25, 2019,” he emphasised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress President Lok Sabha results CWC congress Lok Sabha Results 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp