'Rahul's personality does not attract people': Shiv Sena on Congress' Lok Sabha poll defeat

After analyzing Congress post the Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena said the grand old party is visionless right now.

Published: 27th May 2019 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Taking a potshot at the "shameful defeat" of the Congress in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the Shiv Sena on Monday said Congress president Rahul Gandhi's personality "does not attract people."

"The Congress party faced a more shameful defeat than 2014 this time," Shiv Sena said in its editorial mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

"Rahul Gandhi's personality does not attract people and his speeches are not impressive. Is there anything that can inspire a person or the country from whatever Rahul Gandhi says?" it asked.

After analyzing Congress post the Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena said the grand old party is visionless right now. It also stated, "Congress party has leaders, but lacks party workers."

Shiv Sena took a jibe at the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the party's general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh. "Congress won two seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2014, but only managed one in 2019," Shiv Sena stated.

Rahul Gandhi Congress Shiv Sena Lok Sabha Election 2019 Results Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Results India Elections 2019 Results General Elections 2019 Results

