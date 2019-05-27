Home Nation

Ready to be Congress leader in Lok Sabha: Shashi Tharoor

Tharoor accepted the Congress' main election theme, 'NYAY' was not properly communicated and criticized Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi's "soft Hindutva" plank.

Published: 27th May 2019 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has said that he is ready to take the responsibility of the Leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha if party offers him the job.

"If offered, I am ready to be the Congress Lok Sabha leader," Tharoor, elected for a third consecutive term as a MP from Thiruvananthapuram, told Tiranga TV on Monday.

He accepted the Congress' main election theme -- 'NYAY' -- was not properly communicated among the electorate and criticized Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi's "soft Hindutva" plank.

He, however, insisted that Rahul Gandhi should continue as the Congress President.

"The party could consider appointing a series of regional working presidents to assist him," the former Union Minister said.

He said the Congress and other opposition parties must challenge the belief that the Hindutva concept of India, as essentially a Hindu country, has triumphed over the Nehruvian view of secularism that India is a country of multiple religions, castes, cultures and identities.

Tharoor, a former UN Under-Secretary General, has been representing Thiruvananthapuram since 2009.

In 2014, he won by a narrow margin of 15,000-odd votes against BJP veteran O. Rajagopal. In 2019, he defeated Kummanam Rajasekharan of the BJP by 99,989 votes.

The Congress won 52 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. It remains the main opposition party in the house. However, like in the 16th Lok Sabha, the Congress has not qualified to have a Leader of Opposition in the 17th Lok Sabha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor Congress leader Lok Sabha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp