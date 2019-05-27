Home Nation

RJD MLA demands resignation of Tejashwi Yadav after Lok Sabha poll debacle

RJD MLA Maheshwar Yadav has demanded that Tejashwi Yadav resigns following the party's poor show in the Lok Sabha elections drawing a blank.

Published: 27th May 2019 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Tejashwi Yadav

RJD's MLA from Gaighat, Maheshwar Yadav, has demanded that Tejashwi Yadav(in pic) takes moral responsibility for the party's poor performance in the LS polls and resigns. (File photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: The internal crisis in the Rashtriya Janata Dal deepened on Monday with one of the party's legislators, Maheshwar Yadav (MLA from Gaighat in Muzaffarpur), demanding the resignation of party’s leader of opposition in state assembly, Tejashawi Yadav. Yadav wanted Tejashwi to resign on ‘moral grounds' after the party's demoralising debacle in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

This is was the first time that an RJD MLA has expressed dissidence in Tejashawi Yadav, the son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Speaking to a section of media here on Monday, Maheshwar Yadav said that Tejashawi Yadav ought to resign on moral ground and further went on to target imprisoned RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav saying that he (Lalu Prasad Yadav) had converted the RJD into his own private family fiefdom. “The RJD suffered the worst kind of defeat in the just-concluded Lok Sabha election in state just because of imprudent leadership”, he said.

The RJD party is planning to have a two-day long marathon review meeting, starting from May 28 to May 29 in the residence of former CM Rabri Devi with all legislators to discuss about what went wrong in the Lok Sabha elections. The RJD leader's rebellion alarm gains prominence at this juncture and he also hinted of leaving the party if Tejashawi Yadav failed to concede to his resignation demand.

In 2014, 4 LS seats were won by the RJD despite of a strong Modi wave but the party failed to manage even a single LS seat in 2019 despite being part of the Mahagatbandhan. The Congress Party, an ally of Mahagatbandhan, however, managed to win one - the Kishanganj LS seat. 

Chitranjan Gagan, an RJD spokesperson said: “There is no takers for Maheshwar Yadav’s demand as he has only technically been a part of RJD while emotionally being connected with JD (U). He has been sharing dais with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for a long time despite being an MLA of the party”. He said the proposed 2-day long RJD’s post-poll results review meetings stand as per the schedule on May 28 and 29.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tejashwi Yadav Maheshwar Yadav RJD Lalu Prasad Yadav

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Hriday Pandey
    Modern India will not tolerate
    18 hours ago reply
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp