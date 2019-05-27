Home Nation

Sanjay Singh made AAP's state in-charge of Odisha, Rajasthan, UP, Bihar

Singh will soon visit Odisha and hold meetings with the party members in the state.

Published: 27th May 2019 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Singh

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Days after a crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party has appointed its senior leader Sanjay Singh as in-charge of the party's state units of Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The decision was taken in a party's political affairs committee meeting, chaired by AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a party statement said.

Singh will soon visit Odisha and hold meetings with the party members in the state, it said.

The AAP suffered a debilitating blow in the just concluded general elections, winning only one out of the 40 seats it contested across the country.

 

