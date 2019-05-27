Home Nation

Sharad Pawar seeks complete farm loan waiver in Maharashtra

The NCP president sought an appointment with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the issue, his party said Monday.

Published: 27th May 2019 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP president Sharad Pawar has demanded a complete farm loan waiver in drought-affected Maharashtra and also sought an appointment with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the issue, his party said Monday.

Pawar's meeting with Fadnavis may take place in two days, NCP chief spokesperson Malik said in a statement here.

"Swathes of Maharashtra are reeling under drought. Pawar Saheb has been touring affected parts of the state. He has demanded a complete loan waiver for farmers," he said.

Malik accused the BJP-led government of not paying adequate attention towards fodder camps and water arrangements for the livestock in the drought-hit areas.

"Farmers' orchards have become dry, which means heavy losses for them. Therefore, a complete loan waiver must be given," Malik added.

In June 2017, the Fadnavis government had announced a scheme, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana, to write off unpaid farm loans amid rising incidents of suicide by cultivators due to crop failures or falling prices and rising input costs.

At that time, the size of the loan waiver was pegged at Rs 34,022 crore.

In February this year, the government had said as part of the scheme, a sum of Rs 24,000 crore has been sanctioned for 51 lakh farmer accounts and of this, Rs 18,036 crore already transferred to over 43 lakh agriculturists.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharad Pawar farm loan waiver Maharashtra farmers NCP Devendra Fadnavis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp