Timely detection of IED averts tragedy in Rajouri district of J-K

Published: 27th May 2019 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

By IANS

JAMMU: Security forces averted a tragedy on Monday by detecting an improvised explosive device (IED) on a highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

A road opening party (ROP) of the Army detected the IED lying near Kallar Chowk alongside the highway that connects Rajouri district with Jammu, police said.

ROPs are foot patrols that move out early every morning to secure roads and highways before allowing the movement of vehicles carrying security forces.

"An alert was sounded and the road was closed till the bomb disposal squad reached the site and defused the IED, thereby averting a tragedy," a police officer said.

