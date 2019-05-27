Home Nation

Unidentified assailants gun down morning walker in Patna, probe underway

Police sources said the deceased was identified as Ravi Rai of Budha colony area under the Budha colony police station limits.

Published: 27th May 2019 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, dead

For representational purposes

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: Two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants gunned down a young morning walker in Kidwaipuri areas here on Monday early morning.

The assailants escaped from the spot, taking advantage of clear traffic around 6 am.

Police sources said the deceased was identified as Ravi Rai of Budha colony area under the Budha colony police station limits.

Upon hearing the gunshots, other morning walkers ran for safety.

On being informed, police reached the site and started their investigation. 

Local people, preferring anonymity, said the assailants were of young age.

The victim succumbed to his injuries at Patna Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, police started procuring video footages of nearby CCTV cameras in order to make a breakthrough.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp