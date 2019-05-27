Unidentified assailants gun down morning walker in Patna, probe underway

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants gunned down a young morning walker in Kidwaipuri areas here on Monday early morning.

The assailants escaped from the spot, taking advantage of clear traffic around 6 am.

Police sources said the deceased was identified as Ravi Rai of Budha colony area under the Budha colony police station limits.

Upon hearing the gunshots, other morning walkers ran for safety.

On being informed, police reached the site and started their investigation.

Local people, preferring anonymity, said the assailants were of young age.

The victim succumbed to his injuries at Patna Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, police started procuring video footages of nearby CCTV cameras in order to make a breakthrough.