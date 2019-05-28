Home Nation

11 CRPF, state police personnel injured as Naxals trigger IED blast in Jharkhand

The blast took place around 5 am when a joint team of the CRPF's special jungle warfare unit, CoBRA, and the state police was carrying out an operation in the forests of Kuchai area.

Published: 28th May 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

CRPF personnel injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxals Seraikela Kharsawan district being airlifted for treatment in Ranchi Tuesday May 28 2019. | PTI

By PTI

RANCHI: Fifteen security personnel were injured when Maoists triggered a series of IED blasts near Hurda forests in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district in the early hours of Tuesday, a police officer said.

The blasts took place around 5 am when a joint team of the CRPF's special jungle warfare unit, CoBRA, and the police was carrying out anti-Naxal operations in the forests of Kuchai area in the district, he said.

ALSO READ | Government to identify tribals displaced from Chhattisgarh allegedly due to Salwa Judum

"Fifteen security men were injured when the Maoists triggered as many IED blasts. Two of the 15 injured are in a serious condition," Inspector General of Police (Operation) Ashish Batra said.

The injured troops, 13 belonging to the CRPF's CoBRA battalion and the rest of the Jharkhand Armed Police and the district police, were airlifted to Ranchi, another senior officer said.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is on to nab the culprits, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CRPF Naxals IED Blast in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp