Accused with cancer moves bail plea in SC to die in 'mother's lap'

Published: 28th May 2019 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An accused who has been diagnosed with third stage oral cancer in jail and wants to "die in the lap of his mother" has moved a bail plea in the Supreme Court which sought Rajasthan Police's response on it on Tuesday.

A vacation bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose issued notice to the police on the petition and sought its response by June 5, the next date of hearing.

The petitioner is accused of being in possession of counterfeit currency and a case was lodged against him in Jaipur last year.

He has moved the apex court against the April 24 order of the Rajasthan High Court which had dismissed his plea seeking interim bail in the case.

He said he has been diagnosed with third stage oral cancer in jail and is getting daily radiotherapy at a hospital in Jaipur.

"The petitioner was diagnosed with cancer at Jail and has been undergoing radiotherapy on daily basis for the last eight months.

His successive bail applications were dismissed for the reason that he has been receiving treatment at Sawai Man Singh Hospital, Jaipur," he said in his plea, claiming that he has been denied the right treatment for the ailment.

He has sought interim bail saying trial in the case would take a long time and by then, he may be dead or even lose his mental balance to understand the trial proceedings.

"The cancer patient loses hope like the petitioner who has lost hope of living, wants to die in the lap of his mother craving for emotional support of the mother and near and dear," he said.

cancer

