AMU cancels BLISc, MBA entrance exams after paper leak

Those arrested include a clerk of the university who has been described as the mastermind of the racket.

Published: 28th May 2019 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Aligarh Muslim University (File | PTI)

By PTI

ALIGARH (UP): The Aligarh Muslim University has cancelled the entrance examinations for the Bachelor of Library and Information Science (BLISc) and the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes which were held on May 23 and 26 respectively.

AMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor ordered the cancellation of the entrance examinations Monday evening after a racket was busted following the arrest of four people allegedly involved in leaking the question paper of the MBA entrance test held on May 26, an AMU release said Tuesday.

Those arrested include a clerk of the university who has been described as the mastermind of the racket.

