Assam Rifles arrests NSCN-IM cadres, over ground workers in Assam's Dimapur

The operation also led to the recovery of arms and ammunitions including five pistols, two 12 bore guns, 600 rounds of assorted ammunition and 34 pairs of combat uniform, the paramilitary force said.

Published: 28th May 2019 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representational purpose only

By ANI

DIMAPUR (ASSAM): Acting on a credible input, the Assam Rifles arrested cadres and over ground workers (OGW) of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) (NSCN-IM) from Doyapur village of Dimapur district.

The search operation launched by the Assam Rifles along with a state police representative on May 24 led to the arrest of SS Leacy Hehuto, Mr Chingni, OGW (employed in the house of SS Lieutenant Colonel Vikato) and Mrs Kheliho, wife of SS Leacy Samuel, an Assam Rifles statement said.

The operation also led to the recovery of arms and ammunitions including five pistols, two 12 bore guns, 600 rounds of assorted ammunition and 34 pairs of combat uniform, the paramilitary force said.

The arrested people along with the recovered items were later handed over to West Police Station, Dimapur for further investigation.

NSCN (IM) terrorists are suspected to be behind the killing Arunachal Pradesh MLA Tirong Aboh on May 21. Aboh was gunned down along with his son and nine others in an ambush on his convoy of four vehicles in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district.

