Bihar to get ultra-modern 500-bed hospital in Patna's IGIMS by 2020: Health minister

State health minister Panday said the set standards of Medical Council of India would be followed for the hospital construction.

Published: 28th May 2019 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS) in the city will be getting an ultra modern 500-bedded multi-storey hospital with world class facilities within its premises. Mangal Panday, health minister of Bihar government, said the proposed multi-story 500-bedded hospital would be completed by 2020 at an estimated cost of Rs 261.96 crores.

"The foundation laying ceremony for this proposed hospital would be performed on June 11 by deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi. The works will commence immediately with the deadline to complete the project by 2020”, Panday said, adding that set standards of Medical Council of India would be followed for the hospital construction. He elaborated further that entire layouts of the hospital’s building, first of its kind in Bihar, would be in 64569.66 square feet and with six-floors.

“This 6-storey hospital building will be divided into four wings. Altogether 470 out of 500 beds would be for general public use whereas remaining beds would be earmarked in specialised sections accordingly”, he said.

There would be 7 major and 2 minor OTs(Operation Theatres), 5-bed ICCU, 5-bed ICU, 5-bed ICU(burn), 10-bed nursery(clean and sceptic) besides other units”, he claimed.

Besides all these salient features, the Radiology department of the hospital will get 5 beds and 2 beds would be earmarked for the city scan and MRI wings.

“The proposed hospital will also have its own blood bank, emergency wards, orthopaedics, general and special surgery, gynaecology and medicines wings, TB and skin treatment wing. Not only all these, we have planned to give facility of kitchen, laundry and canteen facilities for the comforts of patients and
their attendants”, Panday said.

