BJP leaders break head over NOTA votes cast in Lok Sabha elections 2019

The party’s assessment is that the voters who didn’t wish to vote for the BJP exercised their franchise in favour of NOTA.

Published: 28th May 2019 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Election officers check the identity of voters before allowing them to cast their votes during the seventh and final phase of national elections, on the outskirts of Varanasi.

Election officers check the identity of voters before allowing them to cast their votes during the seventh and final phase of national elections, on the outskirts of Varanasi. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Trying to pick up signs and messages from the Lok Sabha poll verdict, BJP leaders claimed that roughly about one per cent electorate cast their ballot in favour of NOTA (none of the above) in many states.

“There appears to be a churning among the electorate. Such a large number of them didn’t like any of the candidates; yet, they took the trouble and invested their precious time to go to the polling booths to make their voices heard. Political parties have to assess why the candidates they fielded did not appeal to almost one per cent of electorate in so many states,” said a senior BJP functionary.

The party’s assessment is that the voters who didn’t wish to vote for the BJP exercised their franchise in favour of NOTA.

“We’ve inputs that some young Muslim women opted for NOTA in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. There’s a sense in the party that such people could be won over in the coming years if the governance connects with their aspirations,” added the BJP leader.

Party leaders attributed 2% NOTA votes in Bihar to the feud within the RJD.

“Since the two brothers, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, are at loggerheads, the latter’s supporters could have voted for NOTA.”

TAGS
BJP NOTA EVM Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Results Lok Sabha Polls Results 2019 India Elections 2019 Results General Elections 2019 Results

