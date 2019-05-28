BJP leaders break head over NOTA votes cast in Lok Sabha elections 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Trying to pick up signs and messages from the Lok Sabha poll verdict, BJP leaders claimed that roughly about one per cent electorate cast their ballot in favour of NOTA (none of the above) in many states.

“There appears to be a churning among the electorate. Such a large number of them didn’t like any of the candidates; yet, they took the trouble and invested their precious time to go to the polling booths to make their voices heard. Political parties have to assess why the candidates they fielded did not appeal to almost one per cent of electorate in so many states,” said a senior BJP functionary.

The party’s assessment is that the voters who didn’t wish to vote for the BJP exercised their franchise in favour of NOTA.

“We’ve inputs that some young Muslim women opted for NOTA in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. There’s a sense in the party that such people could be won over in the coming years if the governance connects with their aspirations,” added the BJP leader.

Party leaders attributed 2% NOTA votes in Bihar to the feud within the RJD.

“Since the two brothers, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, are at loggerheads, the latter’s supporters could have voted for NOTA.”