Home Nation

CBI sends 'documents' to ADG CID Rajeev Kumar's office

Kumar, a former Kolkata police commissioner, had skipped a meeting with CBI officials on Monday despite being summoned by the agency for questioning in connection with the scam.

Published: 28th May 2019 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar

Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A day after ADG CID Rajeev Kumar failed to appear for questioning in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam, the CBI Tuesday sent some "documents" to his office, sources said.

The documents were submitted at Kumar's office at Bhawani Bhawan in the southern part of Kolkata by CBI officials, they said without elaborating.

"This is not a summons but some necessary documents in connection with an investigation," a source said, dismissing reports that fresh summons were issued to the officer.

Kumar, a former Kolkata police commissioner, had skipped a meeting with CBI officials on Monday despite being summoned by the agency for questioning in connection with the scam.

He is now serving as additional director general of police in the CID.

In the morning, CBI officials had visited the residence of lawyer Y J Dastoor apparently for legal consultations on the matter.

On Saturday, the CBI had also issued a lookout notice against Kumar to prevent him from leaving the country.

The agency wanted custodial interrogation of Kumar in connection with the scam as he was heading the police's special investigation team to probe the case before the CBI took over.

Last month, the CBI had told the Supreme Court that Kumar's custodial interrogation was necessary as he was not cooperating in the probe and was "evasive" and "arrogant" in answering the queries put to him during questioning.

On May 17, the apex court withdrew protection from arrest given to Kumar and asked the CBI to proceed as per law.

It gave a week's time to Kumar to approach the competent court for anticipatory bail.

Kumar again approached the top court last Monday, seeking extension of the protection and saying the courts in West Bengal were not functioning due to a lawyers' strike.

His petition was rejected, following which he moved an anticipatory bail plea in the Barasat court.

As part of the Rs 2,500 crore scam, the Saradha group of companies duped lakhs of customers, promising higher rates of returns on their investment, the CBI had said.

The multi-crore scheme scam by the Saradha group of companies, which had duped lakhs of customers promising higher rates of returns on their investment, the CBI had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajeev Kumar Saradha chit fund scam CBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp