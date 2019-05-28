Home Nation

Goel, Kumar in hunt for RAW, IB top jobs

Goel is considered close to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who had wanted to appoint him as the state police chief.

Published: 28th May 2019 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The top of India's intelligence apparatus pyramid comes up for renewal next month when both the Director Intelligence Bureau Rajiv Jain and Secretary RAW Anil Dhasmana come to the end of their extended tenures on June 29 and June 30 respectively.

While jockeying has begun, leading the race for the RAW boss's position is Samant Goel. It is a name that surfaced in the bribery case against benched special CBI director Rakesh Asthana. Samant Goel, a 1984-batch IPS officer from the Punjab cadre was co-front-runner for the RAW chief's post along with K. Ilango of the Jammu and Kashmir cadre, who was recalled from Colombo in 2015 amid controversy.

Both were special secretaries with RAW in December, 2018. Since then Illango has retired. In the ugly CBI-versus-CBI case, it was alleged that Goel tried to dilute the Moin Qureshi money-laundering and corruption investigation with the help of alleged middlemen and brothers Manoj and Somesh Prasad, who were taken into custody in the Asthana bribery case. Goel is considered close to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who had wanted to appoint him as the state police chief.

Goel had played up his role in countering the Khalistani propaganda in Europe against India to pitch in for the top job. Last year, Pakistan-backed Khalistani groups carried out the 'Referendum 2020' in the UK seeking a separate homeland for the Sikhs despite protests by the Indian government.

But he has competition from the untainted R Kumar who is senior to Goel. Kumar is special secretary like Goel but in-charge of Pakistan and Counter-Terrorism in RAW. Believed to have a spotless financial reputation, he is ex audit and accounts with postings in Bangladesh,

Nepal and Switzerland and a near-perfect track record. A 1984 RAS officer, he was selected by lateral induction after written tests and interview.

Another sound officer in the hunt is Vivek Johri IPS 1984 batch MP cadre who is also a special secretary in RAW, Cabinet Secretariat, but junior to Kumar.

As far as the new Director IB is concerned, it is believed that incumbent Rajiv Jain may well get another extension. In the eventuality that he is moved up to the National Security Council Secretariat as one of the Deputy NSAs, then Arvind Kumar, 1984 batch IPS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, who is IB Special Director being reportedly peerless within the organisation is the man for the job.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajiv Jain RAW Anil Dhasmana Samant Goel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp