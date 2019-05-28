Haryana: Two SPOs arrested in connection with thrashing of woman in viral video

By ANI

FARIDABAD (Haryana): Two Special Police Officers (SPOs) Harpal and Dinesh have been arrested in connection with thrashing a woman with a belt inside a police station in Ballabhgarh area here on Tuesday.

The video of the incident that took place in October last year, has gone viral on social media now.

In this incident, an FIR has been registered against five policemen. Head constables Baldev and Rohit have been suspended. Three SPOs namely Krishan, Harpal, and Dinesh have been dismissed. Krishan is still to be arrested.

In the video, the head constable who was beating the victim with a belt has been identified as Rohit.

Earlier today Jaiveer Rathi ACP Ballabhgarh, said, "The investigation is underway and strict action will be taken against the accused. Head constables Baldev and Rohit have been suspended. Three SPOs namely Krishan, Harpal, and Dinesh have been dismissed. We do not know about the details of the victim. Further action will be taken against the accused when the investigation is over."

Haryana State Commission For Women had called for strict action against the police personnel accused in the case.

A spokesman of Police Department had said this incident happened in October last year and was not reported to police by the victim.