Home Nation

India, Pakistan exchange heavy firing along LoC in J&K's Rajouri

Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said that at about 4 p.m.

Published: 28th May 2019 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU:  Pakistani troops fired from small arms and shelled forward posts in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district using mortar on Tuesday, officials said.

"The Pakistan army, at about 1600 hours Tuesday, initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation starting with firing of small arms followed by shelling using mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district's Nowshera sector," a Defence public relation officer (PRO) said.

Indian troops are giving a befitting reply, the PRO said.

The Pakistan army earlier in the day resorted to firing on forward posts along the LoC in the Shahpur sector in Poonch, the officials said.

There were reports of firing of a few rounds from across the International border (IB) in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.

On Sunday, a teenager was injured in firing by the Pakistan army along the LoC in the Nowshera sector.

On May 19, assistant sub-inspector Satyapal Singh suffered splinter injuries when a mortar shell exploded near him when he was manning a forward post at Baloni in the Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LoC Jammu and Kashmir Rajouri pakistan Indo-Pak relations Indian Army Shelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp