Madhya Pradesh astrology lecturer suspended for predicting BJP's win

The results of the Lok Sabha Election 2019 proved the exit poll assessments right — the BJP led NDA managed to win 343 out of the 542 seats. BJP alone won 303 seats. But was it just the exit polls that predicted the BJP's massive win?

On April 28, Rajeshwar Shastri Musalgaonkar, the former head of the Sanskrit, Vedas and Astrology departments of Vikram University, Ujjain, had also predicted the same. He did not survey the people for the same, but as he claims, this was a prophecy that was made, looking at the alignment of the planets and stars. Following the same, Musalgaonkar was suspended from the university, citing the violation of the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct.

Post the elections, even though Musalgaonkar's prediction had come true, he still stays suspended. Nevertheless, he sounded happy. "These results were bound to happen. My prophecy is never wrong," says Musalgaonkar. "Our Goddess never says anything wrong or erroneous to her devotees," adds this hopeful astrologer.

Unfortunately, our conversation was only two-minute-long. Owing to a fever and a cold, I had to postpone the conversation to a later day. "You will be absolutely fine on Monday. We shall talk then," Musalgaonkar said. Two days later, on Monday, when we resumed our conversation, the first thing he did was inquire about my health. "I feel better. The fever is history, but I have an occasional dry cough, which is manageable," I responded. "You just have to drink hot water in the morning and in the evening. This is what the Goddess wants," he said. Agreeing to that suggestion, I listened to what he had foreseen for future India.

He is also quite sanguine about the new Narendra Modi government. So much so that he calls Modi a Yugpurush (Man of the era). "Under him, this country will prosper. Great things are bound to happen. He is no normal human," he says. He also supports his prediction with a quote from the Bhagavad Gita, "Yada Yada Hi Dharmasya, Glanirva Bhavathi Bharatha, Abhyuthanam Adharmaysya, Tadatmanam Srijami Aham." This literally translates to, "Whenever virtue subsides and wickedness prevails, I manifest Myself. To establish virtue, to destroy evil, to save the good I come from Yuga (age) to Yuga."

But there is bad news too. "Terrorism will increase in our borders and inside our country. Also, the rain will be unnatural. In some parts, there will be drought, but in the other parts, there will be floods," he predicts.

