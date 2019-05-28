Maharashtra: Two injured, several missing in chemical blast at Palghar factory 

By ANI

PALGHAR: A deadly concoction of chemicals stored at a factory in the industrial area of Palghar caused an explosion injuring at least two labourers on Tuesday morning.

The injured workers have been admitted to a nearby hospital. Besides, some labourers are reportedly missing from the accident site.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 12:10 am and the explosion was heard in a radius of around five kilometres.

The blast took place at Varsha Organic Private Ltd. in Tarapur industrial area of Palghar.

"We have taken two inured to the hospital in our vehicle. Only fire officials and chemical experts can tell us the reason behind the blast," a police officer present at the spot said.

Last year, a similar incident took place in Uttar Pradesh. An explosion took place in September at a petrochemical factory in Bijnor wherein six people lost their lives and two sustained injuries.