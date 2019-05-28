Home Nation

Military advancement: Arunachal ALG to be up and running in June

In a bid to bolster military infrastructure in the strategically important state of Arunachal Pradesh, Indian Air Force will operationalise its last Advanced Landing Ground (ALG).

Indian_Army

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

A source informed, “All the repair work is complete and Air force is going to operationalise the Vijaynagar ALG in mid-June.”

Vijaynagar in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh is strategically important because it is close to the borders with China and Myanmar.

The Vijaynagar ALG is the last of the eight ALGs which the Air Force has operationalised in Arunachal Pradesh which the Chinese have been claiming (around 83,740 sq km) to be theirs. India shares 3,488 km of border with China out of which 1,126 km is with Arunachal alone.

The task has been difficult as there is no road connectivity to Vijaynagar due to difficult mountain terrain. The repairs were conducted in phases as the material had to be transported from outside. Residents of 11 villages near Vijaynagar also helped in the reconstruction work.

“Although the Vijaynagar ALG was kept operational but it was abandoned in 2016 and since then it has been a continuous endeavour to make it operational,” told the source.

“This is a right move for quick mobilization of the troops and equipment and also to deter the enemy from any misadventure,” said an officer. The capacity build-up will enable operations by some of the strategic aircraft including the C-130J Super Hercules and SU-30 MKIs.

These ALGs will also facilitate administration in the management of border areas. Besides, the ALG will also provide air support in response to natural calamities, evacuation, and humanitarian assistance.

Cabinet Committee on Security had approved an outlay plan of Rs 1,000 crore in June 2009. IAF embarked on the ambitious reconstruction plan to upgrade the existing eight ALGs, including infrastructure development at certain airbases in EAC’s area of responsibility.

The ALGs

There are eight ALGs in Arunachal Pradesh including the Vijayanagar ALG. The other seven ALGs are at Pasighat, Mechuka, Walong, Tuting, Ziro, Along, and Tawang.

