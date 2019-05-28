Home Nation

Modi meets Pranab Mukherjee, seeks blessings ahead of taking charge as PM for second time

Modi, who will take oath as the prime minister for the second time on Thursday, described the former president as a "statesman".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Pranab Mukherjee. (Twitter)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday called on the former president and veteran Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee to seek his blessings.

"Meeting Pranab Da is always an enriching experience. His knowledge and insights are unparalleled. He is a statesman who has made an indelible contribution to our nation," Modi tweeted, posting pictures with Mukherjee.

"Sought his blessings during our meeting today," he added.

Mukherjee was conferred with the Bharat Ratna on the recommendation of the Modi-led government in January.

