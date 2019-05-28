No consensus between India and Pakistan over Kartarpur corridor

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Talks between India and Pakistan to discuss the technical modalities for the Kartarpur corridor hit a roadblock, as Pakistan wants a causeway to be built while India is insisting on a bridge on the Ravi river.

Highly placed sources claimed that the third technical meeting between officials of both the countries, held on Monday at the Kartarpur Zero Point on the India-Pakistan border, lasted for two hours.

The Indian delegation comprised of officials from the Ministry of External Affairs, the Minister of Home Affairs, the Land Port Authority of India and the National Highway Authority of India. The Pakistani delegation consisted of officials of the Frontier Works Organization, an engineering organization of the army.

Apart from the causeway on the Ravi river, they also proposed an elevated road which will connect it. The Indian side wanted to build an 800- metre bridge on the river to connect the corridor.

Sources further said the Pakistani side was apprehensive that if a bridge is built, then during the monsoon season the excess water which naturally flows towards their side will create problems for them and endanger the proposed bridge. That is why they insisted on building a causeway. Also, 500m have to be built by Pakistan and 300m by India.

Two such meetings have already been held at the same point. In the last meeting, it was learnt that the two parties could not come to an agreement on the same issue.

A causeway means a road supported by earth or stone while a bridge is a supported road between piers.

