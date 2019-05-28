Home Nation

Over 3000 MP teachers to solve papers which their students failed to clear in Classes X, XII

MP school education department has decided to make around 3500 teachers in 700-odd schools solve the examination papers of different subjects, which their students failed to clear recently.

Published: 28th May 2019 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

schoolteachers, exams

While just over 61% students had cleared the Class X examinations, only over 72% students had managed to pass the Class XII examinations. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Class X and Class XII teachers of state government schools in Madhya Pradesh will soon have to write the examinations, which most of their students failed to clear a few months back.

Concerned over the poor Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Examination (MPBSE) results of Class X and Class XII, the state school education department has decided to make around 3500 teachers in 700-odd schools solve the examination papers of different subjects, which their students failed to clear recently.

“It will start on June 12 with schools coming under the Rewa division and will be replicated in schools in other divisions once the summer vacations are over. The focus of this exercise is on those schools whose Class X and Class XII results have been abysmally poor (below 30%). We’re even willing to allow the teachers to solve these examination papers (using open books system) which their students failed to solve in the recent board examinations, to ascertain the conceptual clarity of teachers in those subjects,” Principal Secretary (School Education) Rashmi Arun Shami told The New Indian Express.

According to sources in the school education department, around 3500 teachers in 700 odd state government administered schools will be covered under this exercise to determine the conceptual clarity of teachers in various subjects and if caught wanting, proper training will be imparted to these teachers to bolster the concepts in respective subjects. If these teachers fail to improve their performance per se conceptual clarity on various subjects even after training, then disciplinary action too could be contemplated against them in longer run, said sources in the department.

While just over 61% students had cleared the Class X examinations, only over 72% students had managed to pass the Class XII examinations, results of which were declared by the MPBSE recently.

All department officials in different districts, including the Joint Directors and District Education Officers (DEOs) have been directed to analyze Class X and Class XII results school wise with particular focus on schools where the results have been just up to 30%. “The aim of the exercise is to determine the actual cause behind the pathetic results in various schools, whether it’s the shortage of teachers, their inability to properly teach the students or something else which is the genesis of the problem, which needs urgent intervention and long term solutions,” the Principal Secretary (School Education) added.

Also, the department has brought under scanner the functioning of and quality of education in the feeder schools (Class I to Class VIII), whose pass-outs ultimately get enrolled in the Class X and Class XII schools. If the quality of education in these feeder schools isn’t up to mark, the teachers in Class X and Class XII schools cannot be expected to work wonders with students, whose basic concepts in various subjects aren’t clear.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Government Madhya Padesh government schools Class 10 results class 12 results

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp