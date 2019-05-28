Over 3000 MP teachers to solve papers which their students failed to clear in Classes X, XII

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Class X and Class XII teachers of state government schools in Madhya Pradesh will soon have to write the examinations, which most of their students failed to clear a few months back.

Concerned over the poor Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Examination (MPBSE) results of Class X and Class XII, the state school education department has decided to make around 3500 teachers in 700-odd schools solve the examination papers of different subjects, which their students failed to clear recently.

“It will start on June 12 with schools coming under the Rewa division and will be replicated in schools in other divisions once the summer vacations are over. The focus of this exercise is on those schools whose Class X and Class XII results have been abysmally poor (below 30%). We’re even willing to allow the teachers to solve these examination papers (using open books system) which their students failed to solve in the recent board examinations, to ascertain the conceptual clarity of teachers in those subjects,” Principal Secretary (School Education) Rashmi Arun Shami told The New Indian Express.

According to sources in the school education department, around 3500 teachers in 700 odd state government administered schools will be covered under this exercise to determine the conceptual clarity of teachers in various subjects and if caught wanting, proper training will be imparted to these teachers to bolster the concepts in respective subjects. If these teachers fail to improve their performance per se conceptual clarity on various subjects even after training, then disciplinary action too could be contemplated against them in longer run, said sources in the department.

While just over 61% students had cleared the Class X examinations, only over 72% students had managed to pass the Class XII examinations, results of which were declared by the MPBSE recently.

All department officials in different districts, including the Joint Directors and District Education Officers (DEOs) have been directed to analyze Class X and Class XII results school wise with particular focus on schools where the results have been just up to 30%. “The aim of the exercise is to determine the actual cause behind the pathetic results in various schools, whether it’s the shortage of teachers, their inability to properly teach the students or something else which is the genesis of the problem, which needs urgent intervention and long term solutions,” the Principal Secretary (School Education) added.

Also, the department has brought under scanner the functioning of and quality of education in the feeder schools (Class I to Class VIII), whose pass-outs ultimately get enrolled in the Class X and Class XII schools. If the quality of education in these feeder schools isn’t up to mark, the teachers in Class X and Class XII schools cannot be expected to work wonders with students, whose basic concepts in various subjects aren’t clear.