Rajasthan woman demands justice after gang rape

The woman alleged that she was taken to a hospital nearly an hour after the police reached the spot.

Published: 28th May 2019 08:28 PM

By PTI

JAIPUR: A 26-year-old woman, who was allegedly tortured and gang-raped last week, on Tuesday demanded justice and speedy arrest of the accused, including a doctor and a police constable.

Addressing a press conference here, the woman accused the police of not providing protection to her even after being directed by a court following her complaint of rape against suspended constable Kapil Sharma last year.

She had accused Sharma and four others of raping her and dumping her in a naked and an unconscious condition on the outskirts of Jaipur last Tuesday night. The woman alleged that she was taken to a hospital nearly an hour after the police reached the spot.

The 26-year-old alleged that Sharma was not arrested even after her complaint last year. She also moved a petition in the high court as the police allegedly failed to file a charge sheet.

The court had directed the police to complete the investigation in two months and file a charge sheet, but to no avail, the woman said. A case has been registered for gang rape, attempt to murder and unnatural offences at the Kanota police station last Wednesday.

The incident is being investigated and evidence are being collected, said Manasvi Chaudhary, the assistant police commissioner of Bassi.

