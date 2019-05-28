Home Nation

Rajiv Gauba expected to be the new Cabinet Secretary, say sources

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba is likely to be appointed the next cabinet secretary, according to sources.

Published: 28th May 2019 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Gauba, Home secretary, MHA

Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba is likely to be appointed the next cabinet secretary, according to sources.

Gauba, a 1982 Jharkhand cadre officer, is expected to take over as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) on June 1 to familiarise himself with the workings of the Cabinet Secretariat, although his tenure as home secretary is due to end in August.

Incumbent Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha’s tenure will expire on June 12. Sinha has been holding the position for four years now and his tenure was extended twice in the past.

As per rules, no government servant shall get an extension in service beyond the age of 60  but rule FR 56 allows it in public interest “for a period not exceeding four years in the case of Cabinet Secretary”.

Meanwhile, the tenure of incumbent Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra will end on May 30. Both home and defence secretaries have a fixed tenure of two years.

India’s security establishment, Intelligence Bureau and R&AW, needs new bosses since service extensions to the incumbents to end on May 29 and May 30, respectively.

For the defence secretary’s position, several names are doing the rounds — Defence Production Secretary Ajay Kumar, Banking Secretary Rajeev Kumar, Environment Secretary C K Mishra and Power Secretary Ajay Bhalla.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp