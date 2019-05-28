Rajiv Gauba expected to be the new Cabinet Secretary, say sources

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba is likely to be appointed the next cabinet secretary, according to sources.

Gauba, a 1982 Jharkhand cadre officer, is expected to take over as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) on June 1 to familiarise himself with the workings of the Cabinet Secretariat, although his tenure as home secretary is due to end in August.

Incumbent Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha’s tenure will expire on June 12. Sinha has been holding the position for four years now and his tenure was extended twice in the past.

As per rules, no government servant shall get an extension in service beyond the age of 60 but rule FR 56 allows it in public interest “for a period not exceeding four years in the case of Cabinet Secretary”.

Meanwhile, the tenure of incumbent Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra will end on May 30. Both home and defence secretaries have a fixed tenure of two years.

India’s security establishment, Intelligence Bureau and R&AW, needs new bosses since service extensions to the incumbents to end on May 29 and May 30, respectively.

For the defence secretary’s position, several names are doing the rounds — Defence Production Secretary Ajay Kumar, Banking Secretary Rajeev Kumar, Environment Secretary C K Mishra and Power Secretary Ajay Bhalla.