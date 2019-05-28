Home Nation

Shifting narrative from livelihood helped BJP win, says CPM on Lok Sabha polls results

The CPM also continued its attack on the Election Commission, saying the poll body helped in building up of a narrative that helped BJP to come in power.

Published: 28th May 2019 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

CPI M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury addresses a press conference in New Delhi Monday May 27 2019. | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP succeeded in building up a narrative around communal national jingoism and created a ‘Modi persona’ which helped it secure a massive mandate in the just concluded national elections, said the CPM on Monday.

At the conclusion of the two-day politburo meeting of the CPM to introspect on reasons for the electoral setback, the party said the BJP  shifted the popular narrative from the multitude of livelihood issues that the last five years of the government had imposed.

The CPM also continued its attack on the Election Commission, saying the poll body helped in building up of a narrative that helped BJP to come in power. Party general secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged use of money power during the polls, which the EC ignored.

Yechury said the party was awaiting the EC’s report on the matching of voter slips.

“Complete report on matching of VVPATs with the EVMs in at least five Assembly constituencies in each seat is yet to come. We will decide our next step only after that,” he said.

‘Left cadres prevented from voting in Bengal’

There were large-scale reports of CPM supporters physically being prevented from voting,” Sitaram Yechury said.

Two Left supporters lost their lives in West Bengal and 1 in Tripura, he claimed

Comments(1)

  • Raveendranath MN
    Comrade
    10 hours ago reply
