Surendra Singh murder: Smriti’s aide victim of local political rivalry, says UP Police; three arrested

Surendra Singh, a close political aide of Amethi's newly-elected MP Smriti Irani, fell victim to local political rivalry, police said Monday.

Published: 28th May 2019 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Smriti Irani pays her last respects to former village head pradhan Surendra Singh. (Photo|PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Surendra Singh, a close political aide of Amethi’s newly-elected MP Smriti Irani, fell victim to local political rivalry, police said Monday.

Singh, 50, was shot dead by assailants in the verandah of his house in Bamrauli village of Amethi on te intervening night of last Saturday-Sunday. UP Director General of Police OP Singh said, three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder.

“Three suspects have been arrested. Two are still absconding but we will nab them soon. On the basis of evidence presented, it is very clear that this is a case of local political rivalry,” the DGP said.

Singh, a former village head of Barauli had spearheaded a vigorous election campaign for BJP candidate Smriti Irani in Amethi during the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

Notably, in the most talked about reverses, Irani defeated Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in a tough battle by 55,000 votes.

According to the police, the former village head was shot in the head by bike-borne assailants while he was asleep in the verandah of his house. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.
The police tried to probe the possibility of personal enmity as the motive for the crime but the family of the deceased alleged it was a political killing.

Family speaks

Surendra Singh’s son told police his father recently had an argument with some Congress supporters, while the deceased’s brother said he wielded influence in the area and was popular, that’s why he was killed

