Home Nation

TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwary caught on camera threatening Bengal cops

The Trinamool MLA and Asansol Mayor reportedly threatened the police officers in Durgapur's New Town area to arrest BJP workers after his party office got vandalized in the area.

Published: 28th May 2019 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

PASCHIM VARDHMAN (West Bengal): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Pandaveswar and Asansol Mayor Kumar Jitendra Tiwary was caught on camera threatening police officers in New Town area of Durgapur.

In an incident which took place on Monday evening, Tiwary reportedly reached the area after getting information of vandalisation of TMC office in the area. Upon reaching the location he immediately started threatening police officers to arrest BJP workers.

Alleging there was a delay in action taken by the police he started threatening police by stating that if immediate action was not taken he would vandalize the BJP office in the area.

"BJP is doing tandav in Bengal. If BJP doesn't stop its workers, we'll retaliate, we won't sit silently. You may have won but you can't break a TMC office. You don't have that right," said Tiwary.

Acting upon his threat, angry TMC workers under his leadership allegedly vandalised two BJP offices and also damaged several bikes parked around them.

Sensing that the situation was about to turn worse, ACP (East)) Abhishek Modi arrived with additional forces to the spot to control the situation.

Further details are awaited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jitendra Tiwary Trinamool Congress BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp