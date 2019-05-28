Home Nation

Top court seeks status of EWS quota medical admissions in Maharashtra

The court had earlier refused to stay the Centre’s decision but agreed to examine the validity of the law.

Published: 28th May 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Maharashtra government to inform it of the status of admissions in PG medical and dental courses under the 10 per cent quota for students belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) across all classes.

The observation from a vacation bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi came while hearing a petition which sought a direction to the state not to implement 10 per cent reservation for EWS across all classes in the post-graduate medical and dental courses this academic year.

Counsel appearing for the state government informed the bench that it has given the benefit of 10 per cent reservation and seats under the quota which were already filled up for this academic year.

On this, the bench asked the state to file an affidavit stating the current status and slated the hearing for May 30.

The Centre had come out with the constitutional amendment bill giving 10 per cent reservation in jobs and admission for EWS candidates across all classes.

The court is already hearing batches of petitions challenging the validity of the Constitution (103 Amendment) Act, 2019 which allows the grant of quota in jobs and education to EWS.

The court had earlier refused to stay the Centre’s decision but agreed to examine the validity of the law.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp