Top court seeks status of EWS quota medical admissions in Maharashtra

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Maharashtra government to inform it of the status of admissions in PG medical and dental courses under the 10 per cent quota for students belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) across all classes.

The observation from a vacation bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi came while hearing a petition which sought a direction to the state not to implement 10 per cent reservation for EWS across all classes in the post-graduate medical and dental courses this academic year.

Counsel appearing for the state government informed the bench that it has given the benefit of 10 per cent reservation and seats under the quota which were already filled up for this academic year.

On this, the bench asked the state to file an affidavit stating the current status and slated the hearing for May 30.

The Centre had come out with the constitutional amendment bill giving 10 per cent reservation in jobs and admission for EWS candidates across all classes.

The court is already hearing batches of petitions challenging the validity of the Constitution (103 Amendment) Act, 2019 which allows the grant of quota in jobs and education to EWS.

The court had earlier refused to stay the Centre’s decision but agreed to examine the validity of the law.