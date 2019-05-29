Home Nation

16 terrorist training camps activated recently across LoC: Intelligence agencies

Sources said that the Army has been working on a war footing to eliminate the existing leadership of terrorists in J&K as it could be seen during the post Pulwama operations where almost entire Jaish.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian intelligence agencies have received inputs that 16 terror training camps are active inside Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir where terrorists are being readied for infiltration into the Kashmir valley.

Army sources said that the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed has dealt with a severe blow after the Pulwama attack as it is not receiving any support from the local youth in the Kashmir valley as its leadership and cadre have been eliminated in a targeted campaign by the security forces.

"There are 16 terrorist training camps which have been activated in the last few months as per the reports received from intelligence agencies. More camps are in the process of being activated for the infiltration season," Army sources said.

"The entire exercise by the Pakistan Army and the ISI is under our watch and we are ready on the LoC and the international border to deal with any misadventure from their side," they further said.

Sources said that the Army has been working on a war footing to eliminate the existing leadership of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir as could be seen during the post Pulwama operations where almost entire Jaish leadership has been wiped out. The terrorist groups are totally demoralised as it could be seen after Zakir Musa's elimination that not many people came out in his support and the efforts by the terrorist handlers to make it a post-Burhan Wani killing-like situation failed miserably as people realise that it is they who would incur a loss.

On the issue of ISIS trying to make inroads into India, the sources said that they have been trying to gain a foothold in the Kashmir valley and Army and other agencies are working to ensure but the security agencies have foiled all their endeavours and are keeping an eye on them.

Sources said that Islamic State-linked actors have been raising Islamic State flags and distributing other propaganda material in Kashmir, but have failed to get any traction.

Indian Army and other government security agencies are working to ensure that non-state actors working on behest of Islamic State do not succeed in spreading the influence of terrorist organisation in Kashmir, they said.

