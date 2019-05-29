Assam Congress MLA Rockybul Hussain escapes unhurt in attack, car damaged

Home Nation

Assam Congress MLA Rockybul Hussain. (Photo| PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

ITANAGAR: Assam Congress MLA Rockybul Hussain on Wednesday escaped unhurt in an attack carried out by the miscreants.

He alleged that a group of BJP-backed goons had attacked his car when he was travelling from his constituency Samaguri to Barama, both in Central Assam’s Nagaon district.

“I was travelling in the car of our party MLA Nurul Huda when a group of criminals, employed by the BJP, attacked me. I escaped unhurt but I fear I might be killed,” he told The New Indian Express.

Hussain, who is also a former minister, said Huda’s car was badly damaged in the incident. He said his car was also damaged. He alleged that the police were at the spot but they remained mute spectators.

So far, no arrest has been made in connection with the incident.

The Congress condemned the “BJP-orchestrated” attack. The party alleged that the attack was carried out by a group of BJP-backed local dacoits. 

Hussain was the Congress’s election campaign in-charge of Nagaon and Kaliabor Parliamentary constituencies. The party had won both seats.

