Home Nation

Bihar police recover five dead bodies in two separate incidents

The Kakolat police suspect that three of the five include youths allegedly abducted from Jamui.

Published: 29th May 2019 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar police on Wednesday recovered five bodies from two separate places in Gaya and Nawada districts of the state. The police suspect that three of the five include youths allegedly abducted from Jamui.

The Gaya police recovered the bodies of two unidentified youths, aged between 20 and 25, from a roadside place. The throats of these youths bore cut marks. The cops suspect the injuries were made with the help of sharp-edged lethal weapons.

The passersby who spotted the bodies on Wednesday morning informed the Ghatsila police immediately who reached the spot but couldn't recover any identity cards from the deceased. 

In the second incident, the Kakolat police in Nawada district recovered the bodies of three youths on Wednesday morning from a hilly place. according to the police, the three were allegedly kidnapped from Jamui, killed and dumped at an isolated hilly place.

The district police in Gaya and Nawada have launched an investigation in the incidents. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar crime Bihar crime files Gaya Nawada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp