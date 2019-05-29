Bihar police recover five dead bodies in two separate incidents

By Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar police on Wednesday recovered five bodies from two separate places in Gaya and Nawada districts of the state. The police suspect that three of the five include youths allegedly abducted from Jamui.

The Gaya police recovered the bodies of two unidentified youths, aged between 20 and 25, from a roadside place. The throats of these youths bore cut marks. The cops suspect the injuries were made with the help of sharp-edged lethal weapons.

The passersby who spotted the bodies on Wednesday morning informed the Ghatsila police immediately who reached the spot but couldn't recover any identity cards from the deceased.

In the second incident, the Kakolat police in Nawada district recovered the bodies of three youths on Wednesday morning from a hilly place. according to the police, the three were allegedly kidnapped from Jamui, killed and dumped at an isolated hilly place.

The district police in Gaya and Nawada have launched an investigation in the incidents.