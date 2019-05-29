Bihar's law and order situation under control: ADG Amit Kumar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Additional Director General (ADG) of law and order Amit Kumar claimed that Bihar's law and order is maintained and under control. At a hurriedly called press conference on Wednesday, he said that Lok Sabha elections in the state were conducted peacefully without any major violent incident.

He said, "The state police had arrested 55 the most wanted criminals including 15 criminals, who were carrying cash rewards on their heads in last 5months". He also claimed that several criminals were neutralised and arrested in six encounters with police during the same period.

Moreover, special drives are regularly conducted to nab the absconding criminals from across the state, he said. He maintained that the Patna police have zeroed in on the recent cash loot of Rs 60 lakh in Patna.

He said senior police officials were continuously monitoring the law and order situation following the directive of DGP Gupteshwar Panday and all the IGs, DIGs and the SPs have been directed to ensure intensive day and night patrolling and surveillance to trace out the whereabouts of absconding criminals.