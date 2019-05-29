Cabinet nod: Tender for Jewar airport in Uttar Pradesh to open on May 30 

Home Nation

While the global tender will be floated on May 30, the contract is likely to be awarded to the selected companies by January 2020.

By Express News Service

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to the global tender for putting into place the sanctioned international airport at Jewar. It also gave go-ahead to the Request For Proposal (RFP)-cum-Request For Quotation (RFQ) and the Concessionaire Agreement for developing the Greenfield Noida International airport. 

While the global tender will be floated on May 30, the contract is likely to be awarded to the selected companies by January 2020. The Project Monitoring and Implementation Committee (PMIC) has already submitted its recommendations regarding the bid documents. The bid will now be initiated as per the time-line defined in the PMIC’s recent meeting. The Cabinet authorised the CM to take decisions from time-to-time and as required regarding the project in order to expedite its completion besides removing all road blocks. 

As per the techno-economic feasibility report prepared by PricewaterhouseCoopers, the airport will comprise two runways and handle 70 million passengers and 3 million tonne cargo annually when fully developed. Although, the project needs 5,000 hectares, the airport alone will require 1,300 hectares in the first phase to become operational by 2022-23.

“With the Cabinet’s approval, we will now initiate the global tender on May 30,” confirmed Arunvir Singh, Chief Executive Officer, YEIDA who also holds additional charge of Noida International Airport Limited. Singh added the bid documents were prepared keeping in mind the regulatory mechanisms to ensure that the bidder signs the deal and completes technical and financial formalities within six months. Tenders will be opened for global biding including for countries of Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) along with Indian contenders. Meanwhile, the Cabinet also approved disbursal of `895 crore towards the rehabilitation and resettlement of affected private land owners, who will give up land for the project. 

