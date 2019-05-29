Home Nation

CBI summons two West Bengal police officials in Saradha scam case

Both the officers were part of the West Bengal Police Special Investigation team which probed the Saradha ponzi scam.

Published: 29th May 2019 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has summoned two officials of West Bengal Police in connection with its probe into Saradha chit fund scam on Wednesday, officials said.

Arnab Ghosh, the then Deputy Commissioner (detective department) of Bidhannagar Commissionerate, and senior police official Dilip Hazra have been summoned for questioning at CBI's Kolkata office, they said.

Both the officers were part of the West Bengal Police Special Investigation team which probed the Saradha ponzi scam, officials said.

The agency had summoned former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar for questioning on Monday, but he did not appear before the agency.

He told the CBI that he was on leave. No new notice has been issued to Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer, who had headed the SIT in the case, they said.

As part of the Rs 2,500 crore scam, the Saradha group of companies duped lakhs of customers, promising higher rates of returns on their investment, the CBI had said. Its promoter Sudipta Sen was arrested from Sonmarg in Kashmir in 2013, it said.

Similar modus operandi was adopted by other ponzi companies like Rose Valley operating in West Bengal, Odisha and northeastern states where gullible investors were duped, officials added.

The Supreme Court had ordered CBI probe into the scam wherein the probe agency has allegedly detected collusion of scheme operators, police personnel, politicians among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saradha scam CBI Kolkata police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp