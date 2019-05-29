Despite defeat, RJD reposes faith in Tejashwi Yadav

Home Nation

It also came on the face of open rebellion by Maheshwar Yadav, another senior leader, who had called for the ouster of Tejashwi and ‘freeing the party’ from the clutches of the Lalu family.

PATNA:  Despite the electoral jolt which erased the RJD’s signature in Parliament completely, leaders today joined in unison to commend Lalu Prasad’s younger son Tejashwi Yadav for his leadership and backed him to lead the party into the state Assembly polls next year.

The reiteration of faith in the leadership was piloted by RJD heavyweights Jagdanand Singh, Abdul Bari Siddique, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and state president Ramchandra Purvey, who collectively called upon leaders to support the young leader.

It also came on the face of open rebellion by Maheshwar Yadav, another senior leader, who had called for the ouster of Tejashwi and ‘freeing the party’ from the clutches of the Lalu family. Maheshwar had claimed the support of “many MLAs” in making the call.

The shadow of the rebellion, however, did not echo within the RJD as its leaders assembled for the two-day risk analysis session to understand the factors for the decimation. “The entire RJD fraternity and its leaders are united and have unflinching trust in the leadership of Tejashwi. It lauded his efforts throughout the electioneering,” said Jagdanand after the meeting.

