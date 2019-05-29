'Don't want to continue in cabinet due to health reasons': Arun Jaitley in letter to PM Modi

By Online Desk

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he does not want to continue in the government due to health reasons.

"I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health, and therefore, not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government," he wrote.

Jaitley, 66, had not been attending office for about three weeks now and was admitted to AIIMS for undergoing tests and treatment for an undisclosed illness, sources said.

In the letter, Jaitley said during the last 18 months, he has had "some serious" health challenges.

"My doctors have enabled me to emerge out of most of them. After the campaign had concluded and you were leaving for Kedarnath, I had orally informed you that even though I was able to discharge the responsibilities assigned to me during the campaign, I would in future, for some time, like to keep away from any responsibility. This will enable me to concentrate on my treatment and health," he wrote.

Stating it was a matter of "great honour and learning experience" to have been a part of the Modi government for the last five years, Jaitley said even earlier the party had bestowed responsibility on him in the first NDA government, as also when the BJP was in the opposition.

Jaitley was the leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from 2009 to 2014.

"I could not have asked for more," Jaitley wrote.

A lawyer by profession, he has been the most important leader in Modi's Cabinet and has often acted as the chief troubleshooter for the government.

He was widely tipped to return as a minister in the second term of the Modi government.

While as Finance Minister he has steered through parliament major economic legislations such as the nationwide Goods and Services Tax (GST) -- which had languished for nearly two decades, he has also played key role in getting through several other laws such as the bill to ban the Muslim instant divorce practice known as 'triple talaq'.

One of the most prolific voices in the Modi government and a key strategist, Jaitley did not contest the current Lok Sabha elections presumably because of his ill health.

He lost his first parliamentary election from Amritsar in 2014 -- a loss which was considered one dark cloud in the BJP's largely blue sky that year.

Suave and articulate, he has been the party's spokesperson for many years.

He came to parliament at the age of 47 when he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat, where Modi was the chief minister.

Jaitley was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and when Modi swept to power in 2014, he was made the finance minister and also handled the additional charge of defence and information and broadcasting ministries for a short time.

He had undergone surgery in the US on January 22 for a reported soft tissue cancer in his left leg, an illness that led to him not being able to present the Modi government's sixth and final budget of its current term.

Railway and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal was the stand-in finance minister who presented the interim budget for 2019-20.

Jaitley had returned to India on February 9 after undergoing skin grafting.

He is believed to had undergone some kind of a medical procedure again when he last month visited the US to attend the IMF-World Bank Group Spring Meetings.

Jaitley had undergone renal transplant on May 14 last year at AIIMS, New Delhi, with Goyal filling in for him at that time too.

Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April 2018, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018.

Earlier in September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

(With PTI inputs)